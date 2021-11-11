Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

