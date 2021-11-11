Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of XMTR traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70. Xometry has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 422.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 422,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

