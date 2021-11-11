Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 722,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791,391. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

