Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 47,637 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 50,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,250. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

