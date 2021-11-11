Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,589 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $685,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $163,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $143.37. 67,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

