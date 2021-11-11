Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.13. 5,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.