Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.