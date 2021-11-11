Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,511 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 266,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.