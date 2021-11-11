Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,846,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.45. 31,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

