Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,099,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,808,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

WELL stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.13. 11,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,870. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

