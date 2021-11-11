Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,209,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

