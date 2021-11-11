YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $375,601.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00226002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00092282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

