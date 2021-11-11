YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.55 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $243,926.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 769,955,244,914 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

