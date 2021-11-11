Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.07 Million

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $435.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

