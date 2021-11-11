Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after buying an additional 8,880,411 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,015,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,791,230. The company has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.