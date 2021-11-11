Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. 417,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,568. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.