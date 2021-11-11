Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.31 EPS

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,916 shares of company stock worth $1,698,776. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,075. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

