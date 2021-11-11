Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.89. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 206,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.46 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

