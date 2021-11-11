Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post sales of $341.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.04 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

