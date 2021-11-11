Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

PRLD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

