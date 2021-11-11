Zacks: Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. KBR posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 723,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. KBR has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

