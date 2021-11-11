ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $5,006.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00317425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00161989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00102574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

