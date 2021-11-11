ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $971,082.45 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $971,082.45 and approximately $1,512.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 130% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00137591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.00493056 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00075800 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.