Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $601.42 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $601.42 or 0.00926262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $582,624.28 and approximately $11,360.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

