Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,330 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Zumiez worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

