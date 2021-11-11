ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $299,781.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

