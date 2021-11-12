-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Cloudflare also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock valued at $121,887,243. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NET stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -280.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
