$0.25 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

