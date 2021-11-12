-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,851. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
