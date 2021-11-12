-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,851. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.