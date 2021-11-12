$1.02 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.03. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

