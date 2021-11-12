-$1.07 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

