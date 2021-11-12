-$1.07 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.