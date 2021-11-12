1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,504 shares of company stock worth $4,323,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FLWS opened at $35.21 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

