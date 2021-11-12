12,535 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FAS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.70. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

