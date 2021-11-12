$137.00 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $137.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.64 million and the highest is $147.67 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $539.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $797.89 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $857.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

