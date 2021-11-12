14,390 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,757 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.