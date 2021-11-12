$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $146.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

