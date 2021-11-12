$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $146.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.