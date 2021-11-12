18,299 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by blooom inc.

blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.3% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $95.61. 13,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,617. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

