18,870 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innospec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after buying an additional 93,924 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

