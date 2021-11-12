$195.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to announce sales of $195.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $701.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $703.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $916.97 million, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nuvei stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

