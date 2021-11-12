1inch Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, 1inch has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $679.44 million and $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

