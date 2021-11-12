$2.15 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.