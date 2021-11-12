$2.15 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

