201,001 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by blooom inc.

blooom inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.9% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. 14,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,412. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

