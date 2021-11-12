2,060 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by blooom inc.

blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $427.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.73 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.