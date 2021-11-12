212,503 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Canaan makes up 0.5% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Canaan by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 69,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.29 and a beta of 4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

