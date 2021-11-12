239,999 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DLocal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 9,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

