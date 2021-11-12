$251.13 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report sales of $251.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $995.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

