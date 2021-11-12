2local (2LC) Price Hits $0.0002

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, 2local has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $651,191.99 and approximately $70,253.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
2local Coin Profile
2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,078,552 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1
.
According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”
Buying and Selling 2local
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.
