$3.31 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.47. Chubb posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $6,298,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

