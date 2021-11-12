$330.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.98 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

