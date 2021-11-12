34,930 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

